‘Picture abhi baaki hai’: Raghav Chadha fires back at AAP colleagues with new video

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Sunday shared a video on his official X account highlighting his interventions in Parliament on issues related to Punjab, responding to criticism from within the party that he had failed to raise the state’s concerns.

The video is a compilation of clips showing Chadha speaking in the Rajya Sabha on matters affecting Punjab, including declining groundwater levels, demands related to Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh, and other issues, specific to the state. It also features his remarks on topics such as legal guarantees for minimum support price (MSP) for farmers and calls for initiatives like a Nankana Sahib corridor.

Sharing the video on X, Chadha pushed back against the allegations, saying, “To my colleagues in AAP who were forced to issue videos saying that ‘Raghav Chadha failed to raise Punjab’s issues in Parliament’, here is a small trailer… Picture abhi baaki hai.” He added that Punjab was not just a talking point for him but “my home, my duty, my soil, my soul.”

To my colleagues in AAP who were forced to issue videos saying that “Raghav Chadha failed to raise Punjab’s issues in Parliament”, here is a small trailer…Picture Abhi Baaki Hai. Punjab isn’t a talking point for me. It is my home, my duty, my soil, my soul❤️ pic.twitter.com/qdTMHK4sqU — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) April 5, 2026

The response comes amid growing tensions between Chadha and the party leadership. AAP leaders, including those from Punjab, have accused him of not strongly representing the state’s concerns in Parliament and avoiding key political issues. Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema had said Chadha was expected to raise “sensitive issues” concerning the state but had failed to do so, calling such silence a “betrayal” of Punjab’s people.

Earlier, AAP Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj also alleged that he has not been vocal enough against the Centre or Prime Minister Narendra Modi, instead engaging in what they described as “soft PR”.

AAP has also questioned his absence from key political moments and his stance during Opposition protests in Parliament. Speaking to The Indian Express, former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi had also pointed out the steadily growing dissonance between the party and Chadha.

Chadha, however, has dismissed the allegations as “lies” and part of a “coordinated attack”, maintaining that his role in Parliament is to raise public issues rather than create disruptions. In earlier remarks, he said he had spoken on a range of concerns affecting citizens, including inflation, unemployment, and public services.

The development follows his recent removal as AAP’s deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha, a move seen as part of a broader rift between Chadha and the party leadership.

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While the party has termed it an organisational decision, the episode has highlighted internal differences within AAP over political strategy and messaging.