‘Silenced, not defeated’: Raghav Chadha’s first message after removal from AAP Rajya Sabha deputy leader’s post

Raghav Chadha news: AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha has put out his first message after removal from the party’s Rajya Sabha Deputy Leader’s post. In the video, he questioned the AAP leadership why was he being “silenced”.

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He questioned: “I have always raised the people’s issues. Have I done something wrong?”

Silenced, not defeated My message to the ‘aam aadmi’

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खामोश करवाया गया हूँ, हारा नहीं हूँ ‘आम आदमी’ को मेरे संदेश pic.twitter.com/poUwxsu0S3 — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) April 3, 2026

In the video, he sought to tell the AAP leadership: “The Aam Aadmi Party has asked the Rajya Sabha to not let Raghav Chadha speak. But why? I always spoken for the common man. I have raised issues, such as expensive food at airports, telecom firms overcharging us, toll plaza and bank loots, gig workers’ problems, etc. After raising these issues the common man was benefited. But what has the AAP lost? Why am I being silenced?”

Chadha’s message came a day after the AAP wrote to the Rajya Sabha secretariat, urging to appoint Ashok Mittal as his replacement for the post of the Deputy Leader in the Upper House. AAP insiders, however, told The Indian Express that the party had not requested any reduction in Chadha’s speaking time as a Member of Parliament.

Party sources suggested that Chadha is unlikely to face formal suspension and may continue as one of AAP’s 10 Rajya Sabha MPs for now.

ALSO READ | Raghav Chadha’s ‘evil eye’ video message after AAP removes him from key post

Chadha missing from party affairs

The indications of the party’s discontent had been there for some time. Last week, Chadha, once seen as a close aide of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, was missing from the AAP’s star campaigners’ list for the upcoming Assembly elections in Assam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Keralam, and West Bengal.

The development comes against the backdrop of Chadha’s prolonged absence from party affairs and his silence on key issues perceived to be important for the party. He has also been missing from several public engagements led by Kejriwal. While sources maintained there was no single trigger behind the decision, they said the party had been waiting before making a move, adding that the timing still came as a surprise.

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According to party insiders, Chadha was not present during crucial moments, including the show of unity after Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia were discharged in the excise policy case in late February. They added that he had increasingly distanced himself from the party leadership. Notably, Kejriwal, while expressing gratitude to party leaders and their families, did not mention Chadha.