Raghav Chadha leads big mutiny. What this means for AAP

Raghav Chadha announced that seven of its ten MPs had decided to merge with the BJP. (File Photo)

Three weeks after he was removed as the Aam Aadmi Party’s deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha, Raghav Chadha announced on Friday that he and six of the AAP MPs in the Upper House had “merged the party with the BJP”.

BJP sources neither confirmed nor denied whether the party’s doors had been opened to the AAP and its MPs, including Lovely Professional University founder Ashok Mittal, who replaced Chadha as Deputy Leader in Rajya Sabha on April 2. However, seven AAP MPs met BJP chief Nitin Nabin at the party headquarters.

The AAP has 10 Members in the Rajya Sabha – seven from Punjab and three from Delhi. Chadha announced that seven of the ten had decided to merge with the BJP. They included Mittal, Rajinder Gupta, Vikramjeet Singh Sawhney, Swati Maliwal, cricketer Harbhajan Singh and the AAP’s general secretary (organisation), Sandeep Pathak.