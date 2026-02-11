Allow Indians to ‘fire a neta’: Raghav Chadha demands ‘Right to Recall’ law

AAP MP Raghav Chadha said more than two dozen democracies worldwide, including the US and Switzerland, have some form of recall provisions initiated by voters. (Credit: Raghav Chadha/X)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha on Wednesday called for the introduction of a “Right to Recall” mechanism in India, arguing that voters should have the power to remove elected representatives whom they consider as non-performing before their five-year term ends.

“Voters have the right to vote someone into office and they should have the right to vote them out of office too,” he said while speaking during the ongoing Budget Session 2026 in Parliament.

Describing the proposal as a step toward “citizen empowerment,” Chadha said a right to recall could encourage political parties to nominate more accountable candidates and strengthen democratic oversight by giving voters the power to both elect and remove their representatives.