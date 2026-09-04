Raghav Chadha has no moral right to be in Parliament, says AAP Delhi chief Saurabh Bharadwaj

The Aam Aadmi Party and its former Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, who has since joined the BJP, faced off over the deletion of his name from the electoral roll in Punjab following the Election Commission of India’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the state’s voter list, first reported by The Indian Express Thursday.

Chadha accused the AAP-led Punjab government of “politics of revenge”, alleging that despite being a sitting Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab with his voter ID registered in Mohali, his name had been classified as “shifted” in the draft electoral rolls.

AAP Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj hit back, stating that “Chadha lives in Delhi, not Punjab”, questioning why he should have a vote at the latter and invoking SIR rules, under which a voter’s name can be deleted if they are not found residing at their registered address. He added that the same rules were used in Delhi to mark lakhs of voters as “shifted” and delete their votes merely for changing houses.