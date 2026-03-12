Raghav Chadha questions ‘loot’ on prepaid recharge plans, says ‘mobile no longer a luxury’

Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha has raised the issue of prepaid recharge for mobile phones in the Parliament on Wednesday, saying that telecom companies are perpetrating a “loot” in the name of the 28-day recharge plan. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said that prepaid subscribers make up nearly 90 per cent of India’s 125 crore mobile users, calling for transparency in the approach used by the companies.

During the ongoing Budget session in the Parliament, Chadha called for a longer validity on incoming calls if the prepaid balance expires, and an extension on the number deactivation period.

“If your recharge runs out, it makes sense for outgoing calls to be blocked, but blocking incoming calls is arbitrary. As soon as the recharge expires, neither can anyone contact you, nor can essential messages like OTPs reach your phone. In emergency situations, the person becomes helpless,” he said.