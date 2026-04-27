In new video, Raghav Chadha addresses backlash on joining BJP, cites ‘toxic work environment’ in AAP

Raghav Chadha has defended his decision to join the BJP, saying he left AAP due to a toxic work environment and growing dissatisfaction. (File Photo)

Raghav Chadha Monday shared a video on Instagram addressing the criticism he is facing for switing over from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to Bharat Mata Ki Jay (BJP). In the video, he spoke about being flooded with messages following his announcement of joining BJP and explained his reasons behind quitting AAP.

He said, “For the past three days, I have received lots of congratulatory messages from you, whereas some people are curious about my reasons for quitting AAP and joining the BJP.”

He further added, “I did not join politics to make my career. I have devoted 15 years of my youth to AAP and have become a founding member of a political party.”