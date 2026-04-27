In new video, Raghav Chadha addresses backlash on joining BJP, cites ‘toxic work environment’ in AAP

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Raghav Chadha Monday shared a video on Instagram addressing the criticism he is facing for switing over from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to Bharat Mata Ki Jay (BJP). In the video, he spoke about being flooded with messages following his announcement of joining BJP and explained his reasons behind quitting AAP.
He said, “For the past three days, I have received lots of congratulatory messages from you, whereas some people are curious about my reasons for quitting AAP and joining the BJP.”
He further added, “I did not join politics to make my career. I have devoted 15 years of my youth to AAP and have become a founding member of a political party.”
To everyone who reached out with love and wishes, thank you: Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha posts on Instagram pic.twitter.com/0sdYopmT9I
— IANS (@ians_india) April 27, 2026
Criticising the operations and functioning of the Aam Aadmi Party, Chadha said, “Today the party is no longer the same as the one I joined years ago. The party has a toxic work environment and you are stopped from working and speaking in the Parliament.”
He described himself as the right person in the wrong party. On his decision to join the BJP, he said that he had pondered upon multiple options including quitting politics completely, attempting internal reform or shifting to another party, and then made his decision.
Chadha said, “I did not leave out of fear, but disappointment, disenchantment and disgust.”
In a major setback to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), seven of its ten Rajya Sabha members, constituting two-thirds of the party strength in the Upper House, crossed over to the BJP on Friday. The move has created ripples in political circles, especially in Punjab where AAP’s rule will be tested in Assembly elections early next year. AAP MP Raghav Chadha, removed as the party deputy leader of Rajya Sabha just three weeks ago, said he, along with six party members of the House, had “merged with the BJP”. Besides Chadha, those who jumped the ship include: MPs Ashok Mittal, Sandeep Pathak, Rajinder Gupta, Vikramjeet Singh Sahney, Swati Maliwal and Harbhajan Singh.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram