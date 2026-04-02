Raghav Chadha’s video message after AAP removes him from key post

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Hours after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) removed Raghav Chadha as the party’s deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha, the leader posted a video on his social media accounts. The two minute-45 seconds clip highlights key issues raised by Chadha in Parliament. Chadha only added an evil eye emoji along with the video in the social media post.
Here’s the issues Chadha raised in Parliament and mentioned in the video.
Data expiry and telecom practices
Chadha strongly questioned telecom companies over the expiry of unused prepaid data, arguing in Parliament that consumers are charged fully but lose unused data at the end of the day. He called for mandatory data rollover and even the ability to transfer unused data, framing it as a matter of consumer rights in a “Digital India.”
28-day recharge cycle and incoming call validity
He also criticised the 28-day recharge system, noting that users effectively pay for 13 months annually instead of 12. Chadha further raised concerns that incoming calls and essential services like OTPs are disrupted once recharge validity ends, urging reforms to protect users.
Paternity leave
In Parliament, Chadha argued that paternity leave should be recognised as a legal right, stating that caregiving responsibilities must be shared and fathers should not have to choose between work and supporting their families.
— Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) April 2, 2026
Minimum balance penalties
Highlighting banking practices, he flagged that banks have collected thousands of crores through penalties on accounts failing to maintain minimum balances. He described such charges as disproportionately affecting low-income individuals, including farmers and pensioners.
Gig workers’ rights
Chadha raised concerns about the working conditions of gig economy workers, particularly those under pressure from rapid delivery timelines. He criticised the lack of social security and called for fair wages and safer working conditions.
Excess baggage charges and flight delays
In the aviation sector, Chadha questioned why airlines impose strict excess baggage fees but are not held accountable for delays. He argued for a compensation framework that would ensure fairness for passengers.
Expensive airport food and consumer costs
He also flagged high prices of food at airports, describing it as a burden on travellers with limited alternatives inside restricted zones. This formed part of his broader critique of rising everyday costs.
Tax burden and relief measures
Chadha proposed policy ideas such as joint tax filing for married couples, arguing that such reforms could ease the financial burden on middle-class households and align India with global practices.
Food labelling and public health
Raising concerns about misleading food labelling, he criticised companies for marketing sugary drinks as healthy fruit products. He linked such practices to rising lifestyle diseases and called for stricter regulatory oversight.
Free annual health check-ups
Chadha also made a strong case for preventive healthcare, arguing that annual health check-ups should be a legal right for every citizen. According to an NDTV report, he stated in Parliament that such check-ups have become a “luxury” accessible only to the affluent, and called for state-sponsored screening programmes to enable early diagnosis and reduce long-term healthcare costs.
He backed this demand with public health concerns, noting low screening rates and emphasising that early detection could significantly reduce mortality and the burden on India’s healthcare system.
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