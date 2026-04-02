Raghav Chadha’s video message after AAP removes him from key post

Raghav Chadha raised concerns about the working conditions of gig economy workers, particularly those under pressure from rapid delivery timelines. (File photo)

Hours after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) removed Raghav Chadha as the party’s deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha, the leader posted a video on his social media accounts. The two minute-45 seconds clip highlights key issues raised by Chadha in Parliament. Chadha only added an evil eye emoji along with the video in the social media post.

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Here’s the issues Chadha raised in Parliament and mentioned in the video.

Data expiry and telecom practices

Chadha strongly questioned telecom companies over the expiry of unused prepaid data, arguing in Parliament that consumers are charged fully but lose unused data at the end of the day. He called for mandatory data rollover and even the ability to transfer unused data, framing it as a matter of consumer rights in a “Digital India.”