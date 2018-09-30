Ragging of Dalit student: HC rejects bail plea of accused

Representational image

A sessions court on Saturday rejected the bail applications of Mukesh Desai and Prahlad Thakor who are in jail in connection with the ragging of a Dalit student of HL College here.

The court held that the accused are involved in a serious case and hence cannot be released on bail at this juncture.

On September 21, the 20-year-old Gopal Mahida had attempted suicide after allegedly being harassed by the accused.

