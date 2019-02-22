Rafale verdict: Supreme Court assures it will look into requests to hear review pleas

Toggle Menu
French aircraft Rafale lands during the inauguration of the 12th edition of AERO India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru, on Wednesday. (PTI)

The Supreme Court Thursday assured that it will look into requests to hear review petitions against its December 14, 2018 verdict in the Rafale case.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices L Nageswara Rao and Sanjiv Khanna conveyed this to advocate Prashant Bhushan when he took up the matter with them.

The court noted that besides the review petitions, there was also an application filed by the Centre seeking correction in the judgment. Bhushan pointed out that he had also filed an application seeking perjury charges against the government.

The CJI observed that one of the review petitions had been lying in defects, and inquired from court officials if it had been cured of defects. The officials answered in the affirmative.

The CJI pointed out that the combination of judges which heard Rafale matter was different and that the current combination in which he was sitting will have to changed to bring back the old one.

He said it was “very difficult to change combination”, and added “but we will do something”.

In its December 14 order, a bench of CJI Gogoi and Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph had dismissed PILs which sought a court-monitored probe into the multi-billion dollar deal for purchase of 36 Rafale jets from France.

