Rafale Verdict shows court can’t probe, only JPC can: Congress

Soon after the Supreme Court dismissed petitions seeking a probe into the purchase of Rafale fighter jets and said there was no material to show that the government had favoured anyone commercially, the Congress claimed the verdict had vindicated its stand that the issue of corruption in the deal cannot be decided by the court.

The party said the government must set up a Joint Parliamentary Committee to probe the deal.

Advertising

Addressing a press conference, Congress president Rahul Gandhi reiterated his allegation of corruption and argued that if a JPC probe is conducted, the names of Modi and industrialist Anil Ambani will come out.

“Yahan pe 30,000 crore rupye ki chori hui hai… kisano, yeh jo paisa liya hai choron ne, yeh aapka liya hai (there has been a theft of Rs 30,000 crore… farmers, this is your money that has been stolen). Nobody is going to believe this. Poora Hindustan samajhta hai chowkidar chor hai (the entire country realises that the watchman is a thief),” Gandhi said.

“We will prove that India’s Prime Minister is a friend of Anil Ambani and Anil Ambani ko usne chori karayi hai… (and he made Anil Ambani steal) you can say whatever you want. That is the truth. India’s people understand and sense truth. Modi cannot escape… The day an inquiry is held into the Rafale issue and that inquiry Parliament will do… there will be a JPC… two names will come out: Narendra Modi and Anil Ambani,” he said.

He said former French President Francois Hollande had also revealed that Prime Minister Modi had given a “direct order” that Anil Ambani should be given the offset contract. He said the Prime Minister is not ready to address press conferences because he does not want to “get himself exposed before the country’s media”.

Advertising

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma said the Congress was not a party to the case in the Supreme Court. “We were very clear from day one that Supreme Court cannot investigate this issue. Only the JPC can. Because it is a multi-layered scam,” he said.

He said there was no reason for the Prime Minister and the government to celebrate the Supreme Court verdict. “The Supreme Court has said it is not proper for it to go into the details. At the same time, no clean chit can be given on the processes. The fundamental issues have not been discussed by the Supreme Court,” he said.