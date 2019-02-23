Rafale verdict: SC to hear pleas for review on Feb 26

The Supreme Court will take up on February 26 the petitions seeking review of its December 14, 2018, verdict in the Rafale deal case.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph will take up the matter in chamber at 1.45 pm.

Advertising

Two review petitions challenging the December 14 judgment, by which the apex court had dismissed pleas questioning the deal to procure 36 Rafale fighter jets, will be taken up that day.

The petitions have been filed by former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie and advocate Prashant Bhushan, and the other by Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh.

Shourie, Sinha and Bhushan have sought a review of the judgment, stating that the court had relied on “patently incorrect” claims made by the government in its note submitted in a sealed cover to the bench which heard the original petition. They claimed that more information have emerged subsequently, and not considering them would result in grave miscarriage of justice.

Advertising

The petitioners requested that it be heard in open court. In his petition filed through Advocate Dheeraj Kumar Singh, Sanjay Singh alleged contradictions in the government’s statements. “Therefore, the indulgence of Hon’ble Supreme Court is of paramount importance for the country keeping in view the contradictory averments made by Respondent No.1 (Union of India), giving credence to the belief that there has been criminal omission and commissions in the procurement of 36 Rafale Fighter Jets”, he submitted.