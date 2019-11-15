LIVE: Prashant Bhushan, Arun Shourie hold press conference on Rafale case
The Supreme Court Thursday dismissed petitions seeking review of its December 14, 2018 decision to reject a plea for a court-monitored probe into India’s purchase of 36 Rafale fighter aircraft from France.
Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan and former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie are holding a press conference over the Supreme Court order on Rafale deal. The Supreme Court Thursday dismissed petitions seeking review of its December 14, 2018 decision to reject a plea for a court-monitored probe into India’s purchase of 36 Rafale fighter aircraft from France.
The bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi rejected attempts by petitioners, former Union Ministers Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie and advocate Prashant Bhushan, to rely on additional documents related to the deal which were published by The Hindu and subsequently carried by news agency ANI.
Arun Shourie, Yashwant Sinha& I are having a Press Conference on the Rafale review judgement at 3 pm at the Press Club today. Since PC Act has been amended to req govt permission for Investigation, we are also asking the CBI Dir to seek it. Why should govt shy away if it's clean?
On Thursday, SC dismissed two petitions in the Rafale case
In the order, the SC had dismissed two petitions — one filed by former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie and advocate Prashant Bhushan, and the other by AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh — seeking a court-monitored investigation into the India-France deal for the purchase of 36 Rafale fighter aircraft.
The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the review petitions challenging its December 2018 verdict in the Rafale case. The bench comprising Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph observed that the petitions ‘lack merit’, and there was no need for registration of an FIR or an inquiry in connection with the Rafale deal.
Maintaining that the review petitions have sought registration of an FIR in connection with Rafale fighter jets jet deal, the bench said, “We do not consider it to be a fair submission”. The apex court rejected pleas that had sought re-examination of December 14 judgment seeking a court-monitored investigation into the India-France deal.
