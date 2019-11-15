LIVE: Prashant Bhushan, Arun Shourie hold press conference on Rafale case

Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan and former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie are holding a press conference over the Supreme Court order on Rafale deal. The Supreme Court Thursday dismissed petitions seeking review of its December 14, 2018 decision to reject a plea for a court-monitored probe into India’s purchase of 36 Rafale fighter aircraft from France.

The bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi rejected attempts by petitioners, former Union Ministers Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie and advocate Prashant Bhushan, to rely on additional documents related to the deal which were published by The Hindu and subsequently carried by news agency ANI.

