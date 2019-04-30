Rafale review pleas: SC adjourns hearing till May 6 after Centre seeks more time to file reply

The Supreme Court Tuesday adjourned till May 6 the hearing seeking a review of its December 14 verdict into the Rafale deal. A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi did not allow the plea of the Centre that it be granted four weeks time to file its response to the pleas.

The court directed the Centre to file a counter-affidavit by May 4 and also asked it to file its replies to other applications moved by the review petitioners.

The bench had on December 14 dismissed petitions which sought a court-monitored probe into the deal for the purchase of 36 Rafale jets from France. A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph is hearing a clutch of review petitions — including one by former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie and activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan against its verdict.

On April 10, the court had rejected the Centre’s preliminary objections to the admissibility of certain documents, which were published by The Hindu newspaper and later carried by news agency ANI regarding the deal.

The court will now hear arguments on whether these documents raise any doubts about the deal for the purchase of the 36 Rafale fighter jets from France.