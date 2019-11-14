Rafale verdict LIVE updates: SC dismisses review petitions, says ‘lack merit’

Rafale Verdict Today Live News Updates: A three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi Thursday dismissed the review petitions against the Rafale verdict, saying that they ‘lack merit’. During the hearing today, the apex court further said, “We don’t feel necessary to order FIR or roving inquiry into Rafale deal case.”

The court rejected pleas which had sought a review of its December 14 judgment dismissing the prayer for a court-monitored investigation into the India-France deal for the purchase of 36 Rafale fighter aircraft. A three-judge Bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and comprising Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph, had reserved its judgment on the review pleas—one by former Union Ministers Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie and advocate Prashant Bhushan, the other by Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh— on May 10.

The Congress-led opposition had alleged that the aircraft, built by Dassault Aviation of France, was purchased under a direct government-to-government agreement at a much higher price than the one negotiated for 126 aircraft by the UPA government under an open tender.