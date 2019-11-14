Rafale verdict LIVE updates: SC dismisses review petitions, says ‘lack merit’

Rafale Verdict by Supreme Court Today Live News Updates: The Supreme Court has dismissed the two review petitions, saying that they 'lack merit'.
Rafale Verdict Today Live News Updates: A three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi Thursday dismissed the review petitions against the Rafale verdict, saying that they ‘lack merit’. During the hearing today, the apex court further said, “We don’t feel necessary to order FIR or roving inquiry into Rafale deal case.”
The Congress-led opposition had alleged that the aircraft, built by Dassault Aviation of France, was purchased under a direct government-to-government agreement at a much higher price than the one negotiated for 126 aircraft by the UPA government under an open tender.
There were four petitions before the court — one each by lawyers M L Sharma and Vineet Dhanda, one by Sanjay Singh, and one by Sinha, Shourie, and Bhushan. The petitions questioned the decisionmaking process, pricing, and selection of offset partner. Dismissing all the petitions, the Bench said it saw “no reason for any intervention… on the sensitive issue of purchase of 36 defence aircraft by the Indian Government”, and that “perception of individuals cannot be the basis of a fishing and roving enquiry…, especially in such matters”. It rejected the pleas for a court-monitored investigation into the deal, saying there was “no occasion to doubt the (decisionmaking) process” leading to the award of the contract, and there was nothing to show that the government had favoured anyone commercially.
In SC today: Hearings on Rafale, Rahul Gandhi contempt plea and Sabarimala
The Supreme Court will deliver its judgment in two crucial cases today — the review petitions on its Sabarimala and Rafale verdicts. In a 4-1 majority judgment on September 28, 2018, the apex court had thrown open the doors of the Sabarimala temple in Kerala to women of all ages. Separately, the top court had, in its December 14, 2018 verdict, dismissed pleas for a court-monitored investigation into the India-France deal for the purchase of 36 Rafale fighter aircraft.
The court rejected the government’s objections to the admissibility of the documents sought to be relied on by the review petitioners. The government had taken the stand that these documents were unauthorisedly photocopied and leaked, and that they enjoyed protection under The Official Secrets Act, 1923. The government sought their removal from the record of the case, saying they were of sensitive nature and, if they were made public, they could jeopardise national security.
In their review petition, Sinha, Shourie, and Bhushan had said the court had relied on “patently incorrect” claims made by the government in its note submitted in a sealed cover to the Bench that had heard the original petition. They also said that additional information had emerged subsequently, and not considering it would result in a grave miscarriage of justice. The petition relied on certain documents related to the deal which were published by The Hindu newspaper and later by the news agency ANI.
The opposition had alleged that the aircraft, built by Dassault Aviation of France, was purchased under a direct government-to-government agreement at a much higher price than the one negotiated for 126 aircraft by the UPA government under an open tender. India’s intention to buy the 36 aircraft in “fly-away” condition was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to France in April 2015. A few days later, then Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar announced that the earlier deal for 126 jets — stalled over price since 2012 — was dead. The deal for the 36 aircraft — a new acquisition — was signed by Parrikar and his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian on September 23, 2016. The IAF had issued a tender for 126 Medium Multi-Role Combat Aircraft (MMRCA) in 2007, and at the end of a stringent selection process in 2012, Rafale was chosen. Read more here
There were two review petitions — one by former Union Ministers Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie and advocate Prashant Bhushan, the other by Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh. They urged the Supreme Court to reconsider its December 14, 2018 verdict dismissing the prayer for a court-monitored investigation into the India-France deal for the purchase of 36 Rafale fighter aircraft. A three-judge Bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and comprising Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph, reserved its judgment on the review pleas on May 10. Read more here
The Supreme Court will pronounce its verdict Thursday on petitions seeking a review of its December 14 judgment dismissing the prayer for a court-monitored investigation into the India-France deal for the purchase of 36 Rafale fighter aircraft. Follow our live blog for all the latest updates.
While delivering its December 14 judgment on pleas questioning the decision-making process, pricing and selection of offset partner, the top court had rejected the demand for a court-monitored investigation into the deal. The court had said there was “no occasion to doubt the (decisionmaking) process” leading to the award of the contract, and there was nothing to show that the government had favoured anyone commercially.
During the review, the Centre has maintained that the pricing details could not be made public due to security concerns. However, Bhushan has questioned how revealing the price of the Rafale would affect national security when the RFP (request for proposal) for the 126 jets had all the technical details of the aircraft.
India’s intention to buy the 36 aircraft in “fly-away” condition was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to France in April 2015. A few days later, then Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar announced that the earlier deal for 126 jets — stalled over price since 2012 — was dead. The deal for the 36 aircraft — a new acquisition — was signed by Parrikar and his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian on September 23, 2016.
The IAF had issued a tender for 126 Medium Multi-Role Combat Aircraft (MMRCA) in 2007, and at the end of a stringent selection process in 2012, Rafale was chosen.
In their review petition, Sinha, Shourie, and Bhushan had said the court had relied on “patently incorrect” claims made by the government in its note submitted in a sealed cover to the Bench that had heard the original petition. They also said that additional information had emerged subsequently, and not considering it would result in a grave miscarriage of justice. The petition relied on certain documents related to the deal which were published by The Hindu newspaper and later by the news agency ANI.
In its April 10, 2019 order, the court had rejected the government's objections to the admissibility of the documents sought to be relied on by the review petitioners. The government had taken the stand that these documents were unauthorisedly photocopied and leaked, and that they enjoyed protection under The Official Secrets Act, 1923.
There were four petitions before the court — one each by lawyers M L Sharma and Vineet Dhanda, one by Sanjay Singh, and one by Sinha, Shourie, and Bhushan. The petitions questioned the decisionmaking process, pricing, and selection of offset partner. Dismissing all the petitions, the Bench said it saw “no reason for any intervention… on the sensitive issue of purchase of 36 defence aircraft by the Indian Government”, and that “perception of individuals cannot be the basis of a fishing and roving enquiry…, especially in such matters”. It rejected the pleas for a court-monitored investigation into the deal, saying there was “no occasion to doubt the (decisionmaking) process” leading to the award of the contract, and there was nothing to show that the government had favoured anyone commercially.
The Supreme Court will deliver its judgment in two crucial cases today — the review petitions on its Sabarimala and Rafale verdicts. Separately, the top court had, in its December 14, 2018 verdict, dismissed pleas for a court-monitored investigation into the India-France deal for the purchase of 36 Rafale fighter aircraft.
The court rejected the government’s objections to the admissibility of the documents sought to be relied on by the review petitioners. The government had taken the stand that these documents were unauthorisedly photocopied and leaked, and that they enjoyed protection under The Official Secrets Act, 1923. The government sought their removal from the record of the case, saying they were of sensitive nature and, if they were made public, they could jeopardise national security.
In their review petition, Sinha, Shourie, and Bhushan had said the court had relied on “patently incorrect” claims made by the government in its note submitted in a sealed cover to the Bench that had heard the original petition. They also said that additional information had emerged subsequently, and not considering it would result in a grave miscarriage of justice. The petition relied on certain documents related to the deal which were published by The Hindu newspaper and later by the news agency ANI.
The opposition had alleged that the aircraft, built by Dassault Aviation of France, was purchased under a direct government-to-government agreement at a much higher price than the one negotiated for 126 aircraft by the UPA government under an open tender. India’s intention to buy the 36 aircraft in “fly-away” condition was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to France in April 2015. A few days later, then Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar announced that the earlier deal for 126 jets — stalled over price since 2012 — was dead. The deal for the 36 aircraft — a new acquisition — was signed by Parrikar and his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian on September 23, 2016. The IAF had issued a tender for 126 Medium Multi-Role Combat Aircraft (MMRCA) in 2007, and at the end of a stringent selection process in 2012, Rafale was chosen. Read more here
There were two review petitions — one by former Union Ministers Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie and advocate Prashant Bhushan, the other by Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh. They urged the Supreme Court to reconsider its December 14, 2018 verdict dismissing the prayer for a court-monitored investigation into the India-France deal for the purchase of 36 Rafale fighter aircraft. A three-judge Bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and comprising Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph, reserved its judgment on the review pleas on May 10. Read more here
The Supreme Court will pronounce its verdict Thursday on petitions seeking a review of its December 14 judgment dismissing the prayer for a court-monitored investigation into the India-France deal for the purchase of 36 Rafale fighter aircraft. Follow our live blog for all the latest updates.