Rafale verdict: IAF ex-chief BS Dhanoa says ruling vindicates govt position

Former Chief of Air Staff B S Dhanoa, who had consistently backed the Rafale deal, said the Supreme Court’s ruling is expected to have a positive impact on overall military procurement. “It is a welcome verdict, vindicating the government’s position… We are happy that finally the controversy is buried. The controversy was created for political gains,” he was quoted by PTI.

Advertising

Prasar Bharati quoted Dhanoa saying, “In December 2018 I had issued a statement that Supreme Court has given a fine judgment and at that time some people said that I was being political, which was incorrect…(the) matter is now laid to rest.”

Give benefit of doubt to Rahul: Parrikar’s son

Panaji: Utpal Parrikar, son of former Defence Minister late Manohar Parrikar, Thursday said he is willing to give benefit of the doubt to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on an “ill-planned political game”. “Rafale Verdict is out and I hope this is a good learning experience for Rahul Gandhi. I can give the benefit of doubt that he did all this as part of [an] ill-planned political game, just the way he used to visit my ailing father for politics,” he tweeted.

Rahul visited Parrikar before Lok Sabha polls. He later said Parrikar, who was Defence Minister at the time of Rafale deal, had told him he had “nothing to do with Rafale Deal”.