Rafale deal: Tax rebate to Reliance firm result of ‘Modi Kripa’, says Congress

The Opposition on Saturday sharpened its attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Rafale fighter jet deal after French newspaper Le Monde reported that France had waived taxes worth 143.7 million euros to a French-registered telecom subsidiary of Anil Ambani’s Reliance Communications in 2015, months after India announced purchase of 36 Rafale jets.

The Congress said that the tax concession by France to Reliance was because of “Modi kripa”.

Addressing the media, Congress communications department head Randeep Surjewala asked, “Has the money trial in the Rafale corruption scam come to light? Is Prime Minister Modi acting as a middleman for his friend AA….Is the one and only chowkidaar ‘chor’ (thief) and has he been caught red handed””

“How many other companies in France got such tax benefits? Don’t you see a quid pro quo here? Is there a quid pro quo here or not? Is this not a quid pro quo for purchase of aircraft. Does this not prove that Prime Minister Modi is acting as a middle man for Anil Ambani. These are all now questions that are too hard for Prime Minister to not answer and clarify the lingering doubts in everybody’s mind,” he said.

Surjewala said it has been revealed that Ambani has a telecom company, Reliance Atlantic Flag France, registered in France. He claimed the parent company, Reliance Globalcom Limited, is domiciled in Bermuda – a territory blacklisted as a tax haven in the European Union (EU).

“Reliance Atlantic Flag France was investigated by French tax authorities and found liable to pay 60 million euros in taxes for the period 2007 to 2010. Another investigation for the period 2010 to 2012 was done and an additional tax demand of 91 million euros in taxes was made. The total tax liability came to 151 million euros. As against this, Reliance Atlantic Flag France of ‘AA’ wanted to settle it for a mere 7.6 million euros, which was rejected by the French,” he said.

The CPI(M) too hit out at the government. “So, our public money is used by the Modi government to pay exorbitantly more for far fewer Rafale fighters than required, to benefit a crony businessman through the defence deal and French tax benefit. No wonder BJP introduced secret electoral bonds for party funding, legalising corruption,” CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said.