Rafale, Su-30, Tejas to be part of ‘Vayu Shakti’ at Pokhran, will highlight Operation Sindoor success

THE IAF is looking forward to inducting a lot more of the newer-generation aircraft into its inventory, Vice Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor, said on Wednesday.

Addressing reporters ahead of Exercise Vayu Shakti — where the IAF will demonstrate its full spectrum of combat and firepower capabilities at the Pokhran range close to the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan on February 27 — he said the biennial demonstration this time assumes a different connotation as this is taking place after last year’s Operation Sindoor.

He said that while long-distance targeting will not be showcased in this firepower demonstration at Pokhran range, the effects of the strikes on the ground will be demonstrated as part of it. “We will do our demonstration. What message will go out to anyone… it is up to you to decide.”