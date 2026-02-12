Rafale, Su-30, Tejas to be part of ‘Vayu Shakti’ at Pokhran, will highlight Operation Sindoor success

Rafale, Su-30, Tejas to be part of 'Vayu Shakti' at Pokhran
THE IAF is looking forward to inducting a lot more of the newer-generation aircraft into its inventory, Vice Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor, said on Wednesday.

Addressing reporters ahead of Exercise Vayu Shakti — where the IAF will demonstrate its full spectrum of combat and firepower capabilities at the Pokhran range close to the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan on February 27 — he said the biennial demonstration this time assumes a different connotation as this is taking place after last year’s Operation Sindoor.

He said that while long-distance targeting will not be showcased in this firepower demonstration at Pokhran range, the effects of the strikes on the ground will be demonstrated as part of it. “We will do our demonstration. What message will go out to anyone… it is up to you to decide.”

In a statement, the Defence Ministry said, “As the first, fastest and fiercest responder, the Indian Air Force will highlight its ability to rapidly punish the enemy, dominate operational environment from the outset and decisively influence the course of operations by transforming tactical actions into strategic outcomes.”

It said the exercise will also showcase glimpses of how IAF plays a crucial role in humanitarian assistance and disaster management by providing rapid airlift and rescue and evacuation from conflict zones within the country as well as abroad.

“Full spectrum operations by fighter, transport and helicopter platforms including Tejas, Rafale, Jaguar, Mirage-2000, Su-30MKI, Hawk, MiG-29, C-130J, C-295, C-17, Chetak, ALH MK-IV, Mi-17 IV, LCH, Apache, Chinook and Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) will be executed,” it said.

The exercise will also feature advanced weapon systems such as Short Range Loitering Munitions (SRLM), Akash, SpyDer and Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems (CUAS), carrying out day, dusk and night missions, it added.

“Vayu Shakti will also highlight the success of Operation Sindoor, reaffirming IAF’s primacy in airspace dominance, long-range precision targeting, multi-domain operations and its ability to deliver decisive effects with indigenous platforms guided by the vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’,” it said.

More than 120 air assets, comprising 77 fighter jets, which include Rafale, Su-30MKI, MiG-29, LCA Tejas, Jaguar, Mirage-2000, Apache, Chinook and LCH Prachand, Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), among helicopters, and eight transport aircraft will be part of the exercise, with C-295 making its debut in the drill, IAF officers said.

Wg Cdr Ajit B Wasane, who conducted a presentation on the exercise, said that about 12,000 kg of explosives will be detonated during the course of the exercise.

“C-295 will be part of this exercise for the first time, and it will showcase its night operation capabilities. Also, among 277 weapons overall, surface-to-air guided weapons such as Akash, SpyDer, will be showcased. There will be integrated and joint operation with the Indian Army too, with their M-777 (howitzer), L-70 and troops of Special Forces taking part in the exercise, which will run for about 2 hours and 35 minutes,” he said.

He said these will be through the use of missiles, bombs and rockets, he said, adding, 43 events in total, and 23 targets, including in the air or on ground, will be part of the demonstration, he said.

On procurement plans for Rafales, Air Marshal Kapoor said, “Rafale definitely was a hero, among other heroes, during Operation Sindoor.”

“Yes, Rafale is the buzzword…The IAF is looking forward to inducting a lot more MRFA (multi-role fighter aircraft), whether that will be Rafale or any other aircraft, is presently under consideration. And, a concrete decision on it has not yet been taken,” he said.

“The IAF is looking forward to inducting a lot more of newer-generation aircraft in its inventory, and the sooner, the better.”

