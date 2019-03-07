Rafale ‘stolen’ files: From ‘jhoot, boot’ campaign to ‘chhuppa rustam’; how Oppn reacted

Expressing concern over the Centre’s claims that documents related to the Rafale deal have been “stolen” from the Defence Ministry, several Opposition leaders on Thursday lashed out at the government for being irresponsible and demanded an inquiry into the matter.

While Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav came up with an acerbic one-liner, calling it a “jhoot and boot” campaign by the BJP, BSP supremo Mayawati said it was a “very strange and irresponsible chowkidari”, in a reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

BJP running jhoot-boot campaign: Akhilesh Yadav

Yadav’s “boot” dig was aimed at an incident on Wednesday where BJP MP from Sant Kabir Nagar, Sharad Tripathi rained blows with his shoe on Menhdawal BJP MLA Rakesh Singh Baghel following an argument over names on foundation stones for projects.

“First there were parallel negotiations. Then the (Rafale) files were stolen. Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh, MP-MLA used shoes for dispute resolution at a meeting to discuss development. Now BJP workers are asking their leaders as to what campaign is on? The ‘jhoot’ and the ‘boot’ or the youth and the booth?” Yadav said.

Irresponsible chowkidari: Mayawati

Yadav’s ally in Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Mayawati questioned if “national security” was indeed in “safe hands”. Her remark is seen as a reference to PM Modi’s claims after the IAF’s airstrikes in Balakot that the country was in “safe hands” and he would not let the nation bow down.

“The Modi govt made a sensational disclosure in the Supreme Court that secret documents pertaining to Rafale fighter deal were stolen from the Defence Ministry. Very strange and irresponsible chowkidari. Is national security & interest in the safe hands? Think long & loud,” she tweeted.

Who is chhuppa rustam behind stolen files: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee too weighed in on the matter and asked who was the ‘chhuppa rustam‘ behind the stealing of files related to the Rafale deal. The TMC supremo described the entire matter as ‘tamasha’ and hinted that its fallout would be known after the Lok Sabha elections.

“What farce is going on in the country? Documents are being stolen from the Ministry of Defence itself. This is a very dangerous situation for the country. What would the government say on this? Who is the hidden person behind this? There must be an enquiry into it,” she added.

How can confidential papers go missing, asks Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar termed as “shocking” the Centre’s statement that documents related to the Rafale fighter jet deal have been stolen from the defence ministry, and wondered what will then be the country’s situation on the security front.

“If confidential papers are stolen, then what will be the situation on the security front,” Pawar said. “How can confidential papers go missing from the Ministry of Defence. It is clear now that the Rafale deal was done to benefit some people. Why did the government hide the theft from Parliament. The papers definitely had some important information,” he sadded.