Rafale row: Rahul Gandhi says Nirmala Sitharaman lied in Parliament, she hits back

Two days after they crossed swords in Parliament, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Sunday took swipes at each other over contracts given to defence PSU Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL).

Rahul took to Twitter first to allege that the Defence Minister “lied” in Parliament that government orders worth Rs 1 lakh crore were provided to HAL. “When you tell one lie, you need to keep spinning out more lies, to cover up the first one. In her eagerness to defend the PM’s Rafale lie, the RM lied to Parliament. Tomorrow, RM must place before Parliament documents showing 1 Lakh crore of Govt orders to HAL. Or resign,” Rahul tweeted, quoting a media report that HAL is awaiting orders for projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore.

Sitharaman hit back, accusing Rahul of “spreading lies and misleading the country”. “It’s a shame that the president of @INCIndia is spreading lies nd misleading the country. HAL has signed contracts worth 26570.8Cr (Between 2014 & 2018) nd contracts worth 73000Cr are in the pipeline. Will @RahulGandhi apologise to the country from the floor of the house nd resign?” her office tweeted, along with a list of these contracts.

Targeting Sitharaman, Congress leader Manish Tewari said at a press meet, “…if the government is claiming that they have given contracts worth a lakh crore or 26,000 crore…to HAL, then why does the PSU have to borrow in order to pay their staff?”

In a statement late on Sunday, HAL said, “In view of the various media reports on HAL, following is clarified: HAL has taken overdraft of Rs 962 crores. With anticipated collection upto March, the cash position is expected to improve. Orders for LCA Mk1 A (83) & LCH (15) are in advanced stages.”