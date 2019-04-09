Rafale row: MoD denies allegation of waivers in offset agreements

The Ministry of Defence on Tuesday denied the allegations levelled against the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) of giving waivers in offset contracts in the controversial Rafale deal.

Advertising

Terming the information published in The Hindu newspaper as “incorrect”, the MoD said, “The Offset contract was signed between the Government of India and the Vendors. DPP provisions pertaining to Access to books of accounts, arbitration, Use of undue influence and Agents/ Agency commission have been included in the Offset contracts. The author is deliberately concealing this information from the public to sensationalise the issue.”

The Hindu, in an article titled “Rafale: Modi govt. gave unprecedented waivers in offset agreements,” alleged that CCS headed by PM Modi gave “unprecedented waivers to M/s Dassault Aviation and M/s MBDA in the offset contracts they signed with the Indian government on September 23, 2016, as part of the €7.87 billion Rafale deal.”

The Nirmala Sitharaman led ministry said that the deal was signed between the Government of India and Government of France and governs all aspects of the instant acquisition. Accusing the newspaper of misleading the public, the MoD in a written communication said, “The Hindu is bringing out selective issues in a piecemeal manner to sensationalise the Rafale aircraft procurement and mislead the public.”