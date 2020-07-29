Rafale in India LIVE updates: Five Rafale jets to land in Ambala today, security tightened around air base

The Indian Embassy quoted the Rafale deal between India and France as “a new milestone in India-France defence cooperation”. The Indian Embassy quoted the Rafale deal between India and France as “a new milestone in India-France defence cooperation”.

Rafale in India LIVE updates: More than four years after it inked the deal to acquire Rafale jets, India will receive the first batch on Wednesday afternoon at the IAF Air Force Station in Ambala. The five fighter aircraft, being flown by Indian Air Force (IAF) pilots, will arrive here after covering a distance of 7,000 km with air-to-air refuelling and a single stop in the United Arab Emirates. The aircraft will be officially inducted into the IAF in the second half of August.

A security blanket has been thrown around the air force station by the police, on the request of the IAF to prevent any photography and videography of the arrival of the aircraft. Further, Section 144 has also been imposed in four villages close to the Ambala airbase.

India had bought 36 twin-engine fighter planes from Dassault Rafale for an estimated Rs 58,000 crore, through an inter-governmental agreement signed in 2016. The Number 17 Golden Arrows squadron of the Indian Air Force has been resurrected in preparation for the induction. The Golden Arrows were raised in 1951 and have been involved in a number of significant operations through their history, including the Kargil War. But after the Air Force started to phase out the Mig-21, which were operated by the Golden Arrows, the squadron was disbanded in 2016.