Rafale in India LIVE updates: Five Rafale jets to land in Ambala today, security tightened around air base

Rafale in India LIVE updates: More than four years after it inked the deal to acquire Rafale jets, India will receive the first batch on Wednesday afternoon at the IAF Air Force Station in Ambala. The five fighter aircraft, being flown by Indian Air Force (IAF) pilots, will arrive here after covering a distance of 7,000 km with air-to-air refuelling and a single stop in the United Arab Emirates. The aircraft will be officially inducted into the IAF in the second half of August.
A security blanket has been thrown around the air force station by the police, on the request of the IAF to prevent any photography and videography of the arrival of the aircraft. Further, Section 144 has also been imposed in four villages close to the Ambala airbase.
India had bought 36 twin-engine fighter planes from Dassault Rafale for an estimated Rs 58,000 crore, through an inter-governmental agreement signed in 2016. The Number 17 Golden Arrows squadron of the Indian Air Force has been resurrected in preparation for the induction. The Golden Arrows were raised in 1951 and have been involved in a number of significant operations through their history, including the Kargil War. But after the Air Force started to phase out the Mig-21, which were operated by the Golden Arrows, the squadron was disbanded in 2016.
The five Rafale fighter jets that land in Ambala on Wednesday morning will resurrect the Number 17 Golden Arrows squadron of the Indian Air Force. It will take the IAF’s squadron strength to 31. When all the 36 Rafale jets are delivered by 2022, it will take it to 32 squadrons, still well below the 42 squadrons of the sanctioned strength.
The state-of-the-art 4.5 Generation Rafale jet can reach almost double the speed of sound, with a top speed of 1.8 Mach. With its multi-role capabilities, including electronic warfare, air defence, ground support and in-depth strikes, the Rafale lends air superiority to the Indian Air Force. Read more here
A day before the much-awaited arrival of five Rafale fighter aircraft from France to Ambala, a security blanket has been thrown around the Air Force Station Ambala by the police, on the request of Indian Air Force (IAF) to prevent any photography and videography of the arrival of the aircraft Wednesday. Further, Section 144 has been imposed in four villages close to the Ambala airbase.
DSP (Traffic), Ambala, Munish Sehgal told reporters that gathering of people on rooftops and photography during landing has been strictly prohibited. The five Rafale aircraft had taken off from Merignac airbase in France Monday en route to Ambala, a distance of around 7,000 km. The aircraft landed in Al Dhafra air base in UAE near Abu Dhabi the same day and are to continue their journey to Ambala Wednesday.
As the print and electronic media journalists made their way to Ambala Tuesday in preparation for the arrival of the aircraft, the latest to join the fleet of aircraft in IAF, they encountered police check posts set up hastily on approach roads to the Air Force Station. Police officials said that they had received requests from IAF authorities to stop people from coming close to the station and also to ensure that no drones were flown at the time of arrival of the Rafales.
