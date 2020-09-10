scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, September 10, 2020
Top news
Live now

Rafale induction LIVE updates: Five fighter jets set to be formally inducted

Rafale Jets Induction Ceremony, Indian Air Force (IAF) LIVE News updates: The ceremony at Ambala Air Force Station will be attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and French Minister of the Armed Forces Florence Parly.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 10, 2020 9:43:44 am
rafale, rafale india, rafale in india, rafale aircraft induction, rafale induction ceremony, rafale induction ceremony live, iaf news, iaf today news, rafale induction ceremony in iaf, rafale induction ceremony iaf today, rafale jet induction, rafale india news, rafale latest news, dassault rafale, dassault rafale india, dassault rafale in india, dassault rafale latest news, rafale jet news, rafale jet news india, india rafale jet news, india rafale jet latest news, rafale jet live newsAn Indian Air Force officer wearing a protective face mask walks in front of a Rafale fighter jet during its induction ceremony at an air force station in Ambala, India, September 10, 2020. (REUTERS/Adnan Abidi)

Rafale Jets Induction Ceremony LIVE updates:The first five Rafale fighter jets that arrived on July 29 will be formally inducted as part of the 17 Squadron, nicknamed Golden Arrows, at Ambala Air Force Station on Thursday.

The ceremony at Ambala Air Force Station will include a ceremonial unveiling of the Rafale aircraft, a traditional ‘Sarva Dharma Puja’, Air Display by Rafale and Tejas aircraft as well as by ‘Sarang Aerobatic Team’, the IAF said. It will be followed by the traditional water cannon salute for the fighter jets. The proceedings will culminate with the ceremonial induction of Rafale to Golden Arrows.

From Explained | From speed to weapon capabilities of India’s Rafale fighter jets

It will be attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and French Minister of the Armed Forces Florence Parly.

Live Blog

The first five Rafale jets will be formally inducted today. Follow for LIVE updates

09:36 (IST)10 Sep 2020
Rafale: The new and the old

Photo: Twitter/Man Aman Singh Chinna

09:31 (IST)10 Sep 2020
A salvaged Spitfire on display at Air Force Station Ambala

Photo: Twitter/Man Aman Singh Chinna

09:26 (IST)10 Sep 2020
French delegates arrive in Ambala

A C-130 aircraft with French delegates oboard arrived at Ambala Air Force Station.

09:24 (IST)10 Sep 2020
A look at the past glorious years at Ambala Air Force station

More than a month after the first five Rafale fighter jets arrived in India on July 29, they will be formally inducted as part of the 17 Squadron, nicknamed Golden Arrows, on Thursday. Here's a look at the glorious years at the Ambala Air Force station.

09:21 (IST)10 Sep 2020
Rajnath Singh meets French Minister

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets Florence Parly, Minister of Armed Forces of France, at Palam Air Force Station before leaving for Ambala: Defence Minister's Office

09:16 (IST)10 Sep 2020
The Rafale has multi-role capabilities

Each aircraft has 14 storage stations for weapons. The jets come with one of the most advanced Meteor air-to-air missiles. The 190-kg missile has a Beyond Visual Range (BVR) of over 100 km, traveling at a top speed of Mach 4. The F16 jets, used by Pakistan, carry the AMRAAM missile, which has a BVR of 75 km. Rafale can also outperform F16 in dogfights.

09:05 (IST)10 Sep 2020
This batch will take IAF’s squadron strength to 31

08:59 (IST)10 Sep 2020
From speed to weapon capabilities of India’s Rafale fighter jets

The five Rafale fighter jets that land in Ambala on Wednesday morning will resurrect the Number 17 Golden Arrows squadron of the Indian Air Force. It will take the IAF’s squadron strength to 31. When all the 36 Rafale jets are delivered by 2022, it will take it to 32 squadrons, still well below the 42 squadrons of the sanctioned strength.   The state-of-the-art 4.5 Generation Rafale jet can reach almost double the speed of sound, with a top speed of 1.8 Mach. With its multi-role capabilities, including electronic warfare, air defence, ground support and in-depth strikes, the Rafale lends air superiority to the Indian Air Force.

The crew of the first batch of Rafale aircraft prepare to take off from Merignac. (PTI)

Rafale induction LIVE updates

The ceremony will be attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and French Minister of the Armed Forces Florence Parly. Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria will also be present.

The defence ministers will hold bilateral discussions after the induction ceremony. Parly is also scheduled to meet National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

Read | Rafale a game changer, now IAF challenge is to boost jet strength

The “broad-ranging talks will cover, among others, industrial and technological partnership in line with the Make in India programme; operational defence cooperation, particularly maritime security in the Indo-Pacific; modalities of continuing the armed forces’ joint exercises in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic; counter-terrorism cooperation; as well as major regional and international strategic issues”, the French embassy stated.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.