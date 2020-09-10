Rafale induction LIVE updates: Five fighter jets set to be formally inducted

Rafale Jets Induction Ceremony LIVE updates:The first five Rafale fighter jets that arrived on July 29 will be formally inducted as part of the 17 Squadron, nicknamed Golden Arrows, at Ambala Air Force Station on Thursday.
The ceremony at Ambala Air Force Station will include a ceremonial unveiling of the Rafale aircraft, a traditional ‘Sarva Dharma Puja’, Air Display by Rafale and Tejas aircraft as well as by ‘Sarang Aerobatic Team’, the IAF said. It will be followed by the traditional water cannon salute for the fighter jets. The proceedings will culminate with the ceremonial induction of Rafale to Golden Arrows.
From Explained | From speed to weapon capabilities of India’s Rafale fighter jets
It will be attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and French Minister of the Armed Forces Florence Parly.
A C-130 aircraft with French delegates oboard arrived at Ambala Air Force Station.
More than a month after the first five Rafale fighter jets arrived in India on July 29, they will be formally inducted as part of the 17 Squadron, nicknamed Golden Arrows, on Thursday. Here's a look at the glorious years at the Ambala Air Force station.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets Florence Parly, Minister of Armed Forces of France, at Palam Air Force Station before leaving for Ambala: Defence Minister's Office
Each aircraft has 14 storage stations for weapons. The jets come with one of the most advanced Meteor air-to-air missiles. The 190-kg missile has a Beyond Visual Range (BVR) of over 100 km, traveling at a top speed of Mach 4. The F16 jets, used by Pakistan, carry the AMRAAM missile, which has a BVR of 75 km. Rafale can also outperform F16 in dogfights.
The five Rafale fighter jets that land in Ambala on Wednesday morning will resurrect the Number 17 Golden Arrows squadron of the Indian Air Force. It will take the IAF’s squadron strength to 31. When all the 36 Rafale jets are delivered by 2022, it will take it to 32 squadrons, still well below the 42 squadrons of the sanctioned strength. The state-of-the-art 4.5 Generation Rafale jet can reach almost double the speed of sound, with a top speed of 1.8 Mach. With its multi-role capabilities, including electronic warfare, air defence, ground support and in-depth strikes, the Rafale lends air superiority to the Indian Air Force.