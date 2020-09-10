Rafale induction LIVE updates: Five fighter jets set to be formally inducted

An Indian Air Force officer wearing a protective face mask walks in front of a Rafale fighter jet during its induction ceremony at an air force station in Ambala, India, September 10, 2020. (REUTERS/Adnan Abidi)

Rafale Jets Induction Ceremony LIVE updates:The first five Rafale fighter jets that arrived on July 29 will be formally inducted as part of the 17 Squadron, nicknamed Golden Arrows, at Ambala Air Force Station on Thursday.

The ceremony at Ambala Air Force Station will include a ceremonial unveiling of the Rafale aircraft, a traditional ‘Sarva Dharma Puja’, Air Display by Rafale and Tejas aircraft as well as by ‘Sarang Aerobatic Team’, the IAF said. It will be followed by the traditional water cannon salute for the fighter jets. The proceedings will culminate with the ceremonial induction of Rafale to Golden Arrows.

It will be attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and French Minister of the Armed Forces Florence Parly.