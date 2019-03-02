Toggle Menu
SC to hear review pleas against Rafale verdict on March 6

The two petitions have been filed by former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie and advocate Prashant Bhushan, while the other was filed by Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh.

The review petition has sought a review of the verdict, stating that the top court had relied on “patently incorrect” claims made by the government in its note submitted in a sealed cover to the bench which heard the original petition. (Image: Dassault Aviation)

The Supreme Court will hear petitions seeking review of its judgment on the controversial Rafale deal on March 6. The apex court, in its December 14 judgment, had refused to order a probe into the deal of procuring 36 Rafale jets from France.

Earlier, on February 26, a bench of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S S Kaul and K M Joeseph had agreed to hear in open court two petitions seeking review of its judgment. “The prayer for an open court hearing is allowed,” the bench had said.

The review petition has sought a review of the verdict, stating that the top court had relied on “patently incorrect” claims made by the government in its note submitted in a sealed cover to the bench which heard the original petition.

Sinha, Shourie and Bhushan claimed that additional information emerged subsequently and not considering them would result in a grave miscarriage of justice.

