Rafale deal LIVE updates: Supreme Court to hear review pleas today

Rafale deal LIVE updates: The Supreme Court Wednesday will hear petitions seeking review of its December 14 verdict on the purchase of 36 Rafale fighter jets in an open court. There are two review petitions in the Rafale matter — one by former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie and advocate Prashant Bhushan, and the other by AAP MP Sanjay Singh.

A bench comprising of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and K M Joseph had on December 14 dismissed petitions seeking a court-monitored probe into the purchase of the jets from France, finding “no occasion to doubt the (decision-making) process” leading to the award of the contract, and said there was no material to show that the government had favoured anyone commercially.

Watch: Rafale deal controversy explained

A day after the bench passed the judgment, the Centre had approached the court seeking correction in the text of its order where it said that a report of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) on the pricing of the fighter jets “has been” examined by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).