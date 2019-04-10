Rafale deal: BJP accuses Cong president of contempt of court, Rahul says justice done

The BJP Wednesday accused Congress president of gross contempt of court saying he attributed to the Supreme Court what it had never said in its order on the Rafale deal.

In a press conference today, senior party leader and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, “The Congress president probably doesn’t read even half a paragraph of the court’s order, but here, by saying that the court has said ‘chowkidaar chor hai’, it is verging on contempt of court.”

She added that the president of a party which has been in power for so many years has shown his frustration by attributing words to the apex which were not uttered, she added.

Taking a dig at Rahul, Sitharaman said he has crossed the line of decency in his comments on the court and that he is repeatedly misleading people on the Rafale fighter jet deal.

Earlier today, buoyed by the Supreme Court order allowing petitioners seeking a review of the Rafale judgment to rely on certain documents, Gandhi claimed the apex court has made it “clear” that Prime Minister Narendra Modi “committed a theft”.

Dismissing the Centre’s objections over reports published by The Hindu newspaper and later carried by news agency ANI, the Supreme Court today said it would examine the documents while hearing the review petition of its Rafale verdict.

Addressing the media in Amethi after filing his nomination, Gandhi welcomed the SC order saying the court has delivered justice. The Congress president challenged Modi to a debate on the Rafale military aircraft deal, which the Congress claims involved corruption, a charge repeatedly rejected by the government.

Asked whether the court order is a setback for the government, Sitharaman said, “Not at all.”