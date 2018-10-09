Rafale deal row: Supreme Court to hear pleas tomorrow

The first petition was filed by advocate M L Sharma and seeks a stay on the deal. The plea which came up Monday was filed by another lawyer Vineet Dhanda. The first petition was filed by advocate M L Sharma and seeks a stay on the deal. The plea which came up Monday was filed by another lawyer Vineet Dhanda.

The Supreme Court will hear on October 10 a PIL which sought its intervention to put an end to the “controversy” surrounding the India-France deal for purchase of Rafale fighter jets.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph, before which the petition came up for hearing, tagged it with another petition already fixed for hearing on October 10.

The first petition was filed by advocate M L Sharma and seeks a stay on the deal. The plea which came up Monday was filed by another lawyer Vineet Dhanda.

The petition prayed the court to “issue an appropriate writ …or direction directing the respondents (Centre and the Ministry of Defence) to file the details of the agreement entered into between the Union of India and France with regard to the purchase of 36 Rafale Fighter Jets in a sealed envelope”.

Dhanda submitted that the criticism against the deal had reached a “proverbial nadir” and opposition parties have adopted an “ignominious and profligate way even to criticise the Prime Minister of the country”.

Seeking intervention of the court, the plea said, “In order to give full stop to denigrating statements, the agreement entered into between the Government of India and the Dassault Aviation is required to be known at least by this court.”

Later in the day, AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh also moved the apex court on the Rafale deal and sought an SIT to probe it.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App