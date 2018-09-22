‘Partnership with Reliance own choice’: Full statement by Dassault Aviation after ex-French president Hollande’s disclosure

India signed a deal for 36 Rafale fighter aircraft. (File) India signed a deal for 36 Rafale fighter aircraft. (File)

In response to the statements by both the former president and the French government, Dassault Aviation issued a statement Friday clarifying that they had decided to enter into a partnership with India’s Reliance Group as part of a separate contract in which Dassault Aviation commits to make compensation investments (offsets) in India worth 50% of the value of the purchase.

Former French president Francois Hollande in a response to French news website Mediapart.fr on the news report by The Indian Express had said that Anil Ambani’s Reliance Defence was “proposed” by the Indian government. “We didn’t have a say in that. It was the Indian government that proposed this service group (Reliance), and Dassault who negotiated with Ambani. We didn’t have a choice, we took the interlocutor who was given to us,” Hollande was quoted as saying.

The government of France, for its part, categorically denied any involvement in the selection of the industrial partner from India for the Rafale deal. In a statement issued by the French Embassy in New Delhi, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs said, “In accordance with India’s acquisition procedure, French companies have the full freedom to choose the Indian partner companies that they consider to be the most relevant, then present for the Indian government’s approval the offsets projects that they wish to execute in India with these local partners so as to fulfil their obligations in this regard.”

ABOUT THE RAFALE CONTRACT FOR INDIA

(Saint-Cloud, France September 21, 2018) – Dassault Aviation provides the following clarifications regarding the contract signed in 2016 for 36 Rafale aircraft to India:

1. This contract is a government-to-government agreement. It provides for a separate contract in which Dassault Aviation commits to make compensation investments (offsets) in India worth 50% of the value of the purchase.

2. This offsets contract is delivered in compliance with the Defence Procurement Procedure (DPP) 2016 regulations. In this framework, and in accordance with the policy of Make in India, Dassault Aviation has decided to make a partnership with India’s Reliance Group. This is Dassault Aviation’s choice, as CEO Eric Trappier had explained in an interview published in MINT newspaper on April 17, 2018. This partnership has led to the creation of the Dassault Reliance Aerospace Ltd (DRAL) joint-venture in February 2017. Dassault Aviation and Reliance have built a plant in Nagpur for manufacturing parts for Falcon and Rafale aircraft. The Nagpur site was chosen because of the availability of land with direct access to an airport runway, an essential condition of aeronautic activities.

3. Other partnerships have been signed with other companies such as BTSL, DEFSYS, Kinetic, Mahindra, Maini, SAMTEL,… Other negotiations are ongoing with a hundred-odd other potential partners.

4. Dassault Aviation is very proud that the Indian authorities have selected the Rafale fighter.

