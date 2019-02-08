Parliament Live Updates: Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day, Lok Sabha to resume at 2
Parliament LIVE Updates: Rajya Sabha adjourned amid disruptions by the opposition on the Rafale issue.
Both Houses of Parliament saw noisy scenes as Opposition parties raised the issue of the Rafale deal in the light of The Hindu report, which claimed the Defence Ministry had raised strong objections to “parallel negotiations” conducted by the PMO with France.
Leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, demanded a joint parliamentary probe into the deal, saying no more explanations are required from the ruling party. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, however, dismissed the allegations. “Then Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar ji replied to that MoD note that remain calm, nothing to worry, everything is going alright. Now, what do you call the NAC led by Sonia Gandhi’s interference in earlier PMO? What was that?” ANI quoted her as saying.
Live Blog
Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 PM
Lok Sabha has been adourned till 2 PM amid disruptions by the opposition that demanded the formation of a Joint Parliamentary Committee to probe the Rafale deal
Rajya Sabha adjourned amid Rafale uproar; no official work done in budget session yet
Rajya Sabha Friday witnessed opposition uproar over the Rafale jet deal issue, leading to adjournment of the proceedings for the day. The upper house has not witnessed any official work since Parliament met for the Budget session on January 31.
Kharge demands JPC to probe Rafale
"We demand a joint parliamentary committee, everything will be revealed then, we don't want any explanation now, have heard many explanations, from PM also," Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said in the Lok Sabha, referring to the MoD dissent note on Rafale negotiations.
Sonia Gandhi ran earlier PMO, was that not interference: Sitharaman in Lok Sabha
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also alleged that the then Chairperson of the National Advisory Council Sonia Gandhi used to run the PMO regularly during the UPA regime. "Was that not interference?" she asked.
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha: Then Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar ji replied to that MoD note that remain calm, nothing to worry, everything is going alright. Now, what do you call the NAC led by Sonia Gandhi's interference in earlier PMO? What was that? pic.twitter.com/jB4z5kJCd3
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman dismisses Rafale charges
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Friday dismissed the media report on the Rafale jet deal as "flogging a dead horse" and accused the opposition of playing into the hands of multinational companies and vested interests.
Sitharaman's suo motu statement came in Lok Sabha in the wake of protests by Congress and other opposition over the report which claimed that the Defence Ministry had protested to the PMO the mechanism being adopted for the Rafale deal. "They are flogging a dead horse. Periodical enquiries by the PMO cannot be construed as interference," the minister said during the Zero Hour.
The Parliament witnessed uproar and disruptions by the opposition which demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee to probe the Rafale deal citing a media report that the Defence Ministry had protested the “parallel negotiations” being carried out by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) with the French side.
Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad sought to raise the issue but Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu disallowed him, saying
he has reserved a final judgement on the notice by Congress members under Rule 267 on the issue. Rule 267 provide for setting aside the business of the day to discuss the issue being raised. Naidu said he cannot allow this and adjourned the proceedings till Monday.
Official documents available to The Hindu have revealed that the Defence Ministry protested that the position taken by the PMO was “contradictory to the stand taken by MoD and the negotiating team.
Rajya Sabha has not witnessed any official work since Parliament met for the Budget session on January 31.
Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 PM
Lok Sabha has been adourned till 2 PM amid disruptions by the opposition that demanded the formation of a Joint Parliamentary Committee to probe the Rafale deal
Rajya Sabha adjourned amid Rafale uproar; no official work done in budget session yet
Rajya Sabha Friday witnessed opposition uproar over the Rafale jet deal issue, leading to adjournment of the proceedings for the day. The upper house has not witnessed any official work since Parliament met for the Budget session on January 31.
Kharge demands JPC to probe Rafale
"We demand a joint parliamentary committee, everything will be revealed then, we don't want any explanation now, have heard many explanations, from PM also," Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said in the Lok Sabha, referring to the MoD dissent note on Rafale negotiations.
Sonia Gandhi ran earlier PMO, was that not interference: Sitharaman in Lok Sabha
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also alleged that the then Chairperson of the National Advisory Council Sonia Gandhi used to run the PMO
regularly during the UPA regime. "Was that not interference?" she asked.
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman dismisses Rafale charges
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Friday dismissed the media report on the Rafale jet deal as "flogging a dead horse" and accused the opposition of playing into the hands of multinational companies and vested interests.
Sitharaman's suo motu statement came in Lok Sabha in the wake of protests by Congress and other opposition over the report which claimed that the Defence Ministry had protested to the PMO the mechanism being adopted for the Rafale deal. "They are flogging a dead horse. Periodical enquiries by the PMO cannot be construed as interference," the minister said during the Zero Hour.