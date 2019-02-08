Parliament Live Updates: Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day, Lok Sabha to resume at 2

Both Houses of Parliament saw noisy scenes as Opposition parties raised the issue of the Rafale deal in the light of The Hindu report, which claimed the Defence Ministry had raised strong objections to “parallel negotiations” conducted by the PMO with France.

Leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, demanded a joint parliamentary probe into the deal, saying no more explanations are required from the ruling party. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, however, dismissed the allegations. “Then Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar ji replied to that MoD note that remain calm, nothing to worry, everything is going alright. Now, what do you call the NAC led by Sonia Gandhi’s interference in earlier PMO? What was that?” ANI quoted her as saying.