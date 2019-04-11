Rafale deal: Opposition lauds Supreme Court ruling, Rahul Gandhi says justice has prevailed

THE CONGRESS, which has been maintaining that the Supreme Court cannot investigate alleged irregularities in the Rafale jet purchase, celebrated and applauded the apex court as it rejected the government’s objections to maintainability of the petitions seeking a review of its Rafale judgement and allowed leaked documents to be relied upon by petitioners seeking the review.

Other Opposition parties, too, hailed the Supreme Court decision, arguing that it was a setback to the government which has been claiming that it has got a clean chit from the apex court.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who filed nomination papers from Amethi on Wednesday, said the Supreme Court has accepted what he has been saying for the past few months that corruption has taken place in Rafale deal. He said if an investigation takes place, names of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Anil Ambani would come out.

“Bahut khushi ho rahi hai ki jo main mahino se keh raha hun ki Hindustan ke Pradhan Mantri ne Air Force ka paisa chori karke Anil Ambani ji ko diya hai, us baat ko aj SC ne maan liya hai,(I am happy that what I have been saying for months that India’s Prime Minister stole money from the Air Force and gave it to Anil Ambani, Supreme Court has validated that point today)” said Rahul.

Referring to a recent interview of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, “A few days ago, I saw an interview of Prime Minister, which was like his structured interview, where he was telling the journalist that Supreme Court has given him a clean chit…But today Supreme Court has made it clear that chowkidar chor hai.”

Thanking the Supreme Court, he added, “Supreme Court has spoken about justice… justice has prevailed.”

Congress communication department head Randeep Surjewala told reporters, “The layers of corruption in the Rafale scam are now out in the open. The entire structure of lies built by Prime Minister lies in tatters. Prime Minister Modi used to hide behind a self-pronounced clean chit by the Supreme Court. But, today the Supreme Court has demolished that lie of clean chit of the Prime Minister also. To hide the lies of Rafale, Modi spoke a hundred lies, but the truth is that Rafale ki chori main chowkidar chor hain.”

In Lucknow, BSP chief Mayawati demanded an apology from the Prime Minister, accusing him of having misled the nation. “The Modi government’s attempts were unsuccessful in hiding discrepancies/ corruption in Rafale deal in the name of national security. The BJP government is trapped in the Supreme Court. PM Modi should apologise for repeatedly lying inside and outside Parliament and misleading the country and the defence minister should resign,” she said.

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury said the Modi government had compromised national security for corruption.

“They tried to evade accountability, denied a JPC, hid price from CAG, tried to first mislead, then stall any hearing in Supreme Court. Important that culprits are booked….Modi and his minions have falsely claimed that they have a ‘clean chit’ in the Rafale scam. But the proofs have come tumbling out one after another. It has been the most corrupt and most compromised govt in India’s history. Now is the time to throw it out,” he said.