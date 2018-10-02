Rafale deal: No question of backing govt, says Sharad Pawar

Rejecting accusations levelled against him, Pawar on Monday said, “Some people have criticised me, claiming that I had supported him (Modi). I did not. I will never do that. There is no question of supporting this government over the Rafale deal.” Rejecting accusations levelled against him, Pawar on Monday said, “Some people have criticised me, claiming that I had supported him (Modi). I did not. I will never do that. There is no question of supporting this government over the Rafale deal.”

Facing accusations of ‘defending’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi and weakening the Opposition’s pointed attack over alleged irregularities in the Rafale deal, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Monday launched a scathing offensive against the Modi government over the controversy.

While stating that he will not raise personal accusations against anyone without evidence, Pawar fired sharp barbs at the Prime Minister.

Echoing Congress’s demand, Pawar also reiterated his party’s stance for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe to be constituted into the controversy.

Addressing party workers in Marathwada’s Beed, Pawar said, “They (Modi government) bought the fighter jet. They must explain to Parliament why the cost of each jet (plane) rose from Rs 650 crore during the UPA government to Rs 1,600 crore. If the government doesn’t have answers, it will have to face accusations. It seems like a loot to me.”

The former Defence minister’s attack against Modi and his government is being seen as a damage-control exercise in political circles. Pawar had caused a flutter following his remarks on the Rafale controversy last week. In a television interview to a Marathi news channel, he had said, “I do not think people doubt (PM) Modi’s personal integrity. But the manner in which crucial information (regarding the Rafale deal) is being suppressed, and the manner in which (Defence Minister) Nirmala Sitharaman-ji handled the issue has heightened suspicion.”

His comments had come at a time when the Congress, in particular, was making direct allegations against Modi in the matter, and was seen in certain political and media circles as attempts to “bail out” the Prime Minister from these.

While the NCP has maintained that Pawar had been quoted out of context, two senior party leaders — founder-member Tariq Anwar and Munaf Hakim —have since quit the party.

Rejecting accusations levelled against him, Pawar on Monday said, “Some people have criticised me, claiming that I had supported him (Modi). I did not. I will never do that. There is no question of supporting this government over the Rafale deal.”

Contending that the people have a right to know the procurement cost of the fighter jets, he asked, “Why is this government afraid of a probe?” He also recounted how former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi had agreed to such a probe following the then Opposition’s demand in the Bofors case.

