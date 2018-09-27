Rafale scandal has begun to stink and PM Modi has begun to sink: Congress’ Jaipal Reddy

Reddy said that for the first time an Indian PM was contradicted by a former president of a responsible world power. (File) Reddy said that for the first time an Indian PM was contradicted by a former president of a responsible world power. (File)

Calling the Rafale deal an exceptional case of post-facto ratification, former union minister for science and technology Jaipal Reddy Thursday said despite the agreement being signed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and then French President Francois Hollande in 2015, it received formal consent only a year later when the defence ministers of the two countries met in September 2016.

“The Rafale scandal has begun to stink and PM Modi has begun to sink. This deal was signed between PM Modi and Hollande on April 14, 2015. However, the defence ministers, Manohar Parrikar and his counterpart, formally ratified it in September 2016. I am not aware of any major defence pact being ratified after the deal was signed,” the Congress leader said at a press conference.

Saying that present French President Emmanuel Macron did not contradict the remarks of his predecessor that the Indian government had “proposed” Reliance Defence as the offset partner for Dassault Aviation in the 36-Rafale deal, Reddy said the consistent non-contradiction from current French authorities amounted to confirmation of facts.

“For the first time on Wednesday, current French President avoided the question on Rafale and said he was not incharge at the time. In other words, he did not contradict the former French President’s words. This consistent non-contradiction from current French authorities is absolutely tantamount to confirmation of facts,” Reddy said.

Addressing a press conference on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session on Wednesday, Macron said the Rafale deal was a “government-to-government” discussion and he was not in power when the multi-billion dollar agreement was inked.

Reddy further said that for the first time an Indian PM was contradicted by a former president of a responsible world power and asked the BJP government not to confuse Paris with Pakistan. “Can anybody give a single example where Indian PM is contradicted by a major friendly, western democracy? Modi stands self-condemned. For everything, he refers to Pakistan as a ploy. This is Paris and not Pakistan,” he said.

The former minister said the PM was getting sandwiched between international revelations and internal disclosures and should break his silence on the “scam”, which is becoming thicker and more curious with every passing day.

Referring to an Indian Express report that said a senior officer of the Contract Negotiations Committee (CNC) raised questions about the deal’s benchmark price a month before it was signed, the Congres leader said it was certain that Anil Ambani’s company was taken as the offset partner due to “pressure” from the Indian government.

