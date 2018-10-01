Rafale deal is father of Bofors: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. (File Photo) Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. (File Photo)

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday described the Rafale deal as the “father of the Bofors scandal” and said Congress chief Rahul Gandhi’s importance has increased in the country’s politics for speaking out on the issue while other political parties maintain a silence.

“Those who had accused Sonia Gandhi’s relatives of getting benefits of Rs 65 crore are in power today. They are accused of pocketing Rs 700 crore in the Rafale jet deal,” Raut wrote in the party’s mouthpiece, Saamana.

Taking a jibe at the BJP, Raut said whether former French president Francois Hollande should also be called a Rahul Gandhi supporter or an “anti-national” for his recent claims on Rafale deal.

“The question is not that Anil Ambani was given a contract for the Rafale jets. The UPA government had finalised Rs 527 crore for the Rafale jets and this was revised by the Modi government to Rs 1,570 crore. It means around Rs 1,000 crore were gained by middlemen,” the Sena MP added.

The BJP’s allegation that Gandhi’s comments have helped Pakistan is also ridiculous, he said. The BJP was making similar allegations against the Congress over the Bofors scam, and so could be seen as having helped Pakistan too, he added.

“Had Hollande not made the revelations, the process of labelling Rahul Gandhi as mad could have been completed. While all other political parties are maintaining silence, only Rahul is speaking out on the issue. This is why he is getting importance in national politics,” said Raut. “Rafale issue will not die immediately. It is the father of Bofors scam,” the MP added.

