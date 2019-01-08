Rafale deal: Doubts raised on HAL contracts incorrect, says Nirmala Sitharaman

A day after sparring on the social media with Congress president Rahul Gandhi over HAL contracts, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said her statement on the contracts to the government-run defence undertaking was correct and that contracts worth of Rs 26,570.80 crore had been signed and orders worth Rs 73,000 crore were in the pipeline.

Advertising

The Opposition Congress objected, saying the Defence Minister was “correcting” her old statement, with senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge pointing out that HAL was “forced to borrow Rs 1,000 crore to pay salaries” of its employees “for the first time in two decades”.

Making a statement in Lok Sabha, Sitharaman said, “I would like to set all doubts to rest by adding that I have received confirmation from HAL that during 2014-2018 contracts amounting to Rs 26,570.80 crore have already been signed with HAL and orders approximately Rs 73,000 crore are in the pipeline.”

She said there were orders for 83 LCA Tejas fighters worth Rs 50,000 crore, 15 combat helicopters worth Rs 3,000 crore, 200 more helicopters worth Rs 20,000 crore, 19 Dornier transport aircraft worth Rs 3,400 crore, helicopters worth Rs 15,000 crore and aero engines worth Rs 8,400 crore. “All of them put together, the total comes to Rs 1 lakh crore,” Sitharaman said, amid protests from the Opposition benches.

Advertising

“The above documents clearly confirm the correctness of my statement made on the floor of the House and that doubts raised in this regard are incorrect and misleading,” Sitharaman added.

On Sunday, Rahul alleged in a tweet that the Defence Minister “lied” in Parliament that government orders worth Rs 1 lakh crore were provided to HAL. Sitharaman countered it, accusing Rahul of “spreading lies and misleading the country”.

Congress MP K C Venugopal said his party has moved a breach of privilege against the Defence Minister for “misleading the House”. Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said the notice was under her consideration.

Kharge quoted HAL CMD R Madhavan’s comments that appeared in news reports to support his party’s contention that the company was struggling financially and demanded a joint parliamentary committee probe. “HAL CMD’s statement has negated what the defence minister said. That’s why we are demanding a JPC into it,” Kharge said. Congress MPs then went to the Well, raising slogans like “Where is Prime Minister” and “We demand a JPC”.