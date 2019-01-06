Rafale deal — Deve Gowda: Charge is against PM, why is he not in House to reply?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has created room for doubts in people’s minds regarding his role in the Rafale fighter jet deal by not attending Parliament and replying to questions from the Opposition on the issue, former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda said here on Saturday.

He also said the JD(S) will not threaten drastic measures in order to push alliance partner Congress and get more seats to contest in Karnataka during the Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing the media, Gowda, the Janata Dal (Secular) national president, said Modi’s absence from the discussion on Rafale deal affects Parliamentary system in the country to an extent.

“Why did the PM not come to the House? The charge is against the PM, and the matter has come before the House. The Defence Minister gave a good reply but that is not the point. Doubts will arise in the minds of people due to the PM’s absence,” Deve Gowda said.

“Did (former PM Atal Bihari) Vajpayee not sit in the House amid allegations against him? You must have the patience to hear and respond,’’ he said. “I have experienced these things in my life. The law of the land applies to all — to PM, as well as CMs.”

The JD(S) leader said his party, which is in power in Karnataka in alliance with the Congress, will reach out to the people ahead of the Lok Sabha polls to highlight its achievements.