Rafale deal: Congress, BJP two sides of same coin, says Mayawati

Two days after she offered support to the Congress to form governments in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, BSP chief Mayawati Friday called both the main opposition party and ruling BJP “ek hi thaali ke chatte batte” (birds of a feather).

Advertising

Mayawati made the remark in response to the Supreme Court’s decision dismissing all pleas seeking a court-monitored probe into procurement of Rafale fighter jet.

The BSP chief said both the Congress and the BJP have faced allegations of corruption in defence procurement when they were in power at the Centre. The people, she said, feel the two parties are “ek hi thaali ke chatte batte”, that neither is any better or worse than the other.

In a statement, Mayawati said that the Supreme Court’s verdict may come as a relief for the Central government but there is a need for fundamental reforms at the level of the government in defence-related deals. She also asked the Centre to draft a long-term and transparent policy for defence procurement deals, taking alliance parties and prominent opposition parties into confidence.

Advertising

NC leader and former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah stated that Rafale verdict could not have come at a better time for the BJP-led government after the electoral setback in the three Hindi heartland states. “Have to ask whether the SC was the right place to fight this battle? Some fights are best fought in the political arena,” Abdullah tweeted.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury tweeted that the truth about alleged irregularities in the Rafale deals will only come out through the mechanism of JPC. “We reiterate our long-standing demand for a JPC. Modi’s refusal to have a JPC is the biggest evidence of guilt,” Yechury tweeted.