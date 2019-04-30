Rafale deal: Centre asks SC to defer today’s hearing

The Centre on Monday told the Supreme Court that it needed more time to file a reply to the petitions seeking a review of the court’s December 14 Rafale deal verdict, and requested it to defer the hearing on the review pleas scheduled for Tuesday.

The bench had on December 14 dismissed petitions which sought a court-monitored probe into the deal for purchase of 36 Rafale jets from France.

On Monday, senior advocate R Balasubramanian mentioned the Centre’s prayer before a bench of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna, which allowed him to circulate a letter stating the request. However, the bench did not state whether the hearing would be postponed.

A bench comprising the CJI and Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph is scheduled to take up a clutch of review petitions -including one by former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie and activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan – at 2 pm on Tuesday.

On April 10, the court had rejected the Centre’s preliminary objections to the admissibility of certain documents, which were published by The Hindu newspaper and later carried by news agency ANI regarding the deal.