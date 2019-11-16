Delhi BJP protests near AAP office after SC clean chit in Rafale case

Two days after the Supreme Court gave clean chit to the Modi government in the Rafale jet deal, the Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Saturday protested in front of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) office in the national capital against the allegations levelled by the party.

The party workers raised slogans against AAP, demanding an apology for trying to “malign the image” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The protests were led by BJP’s Delhi party chief Manoj Tiwari.

Demonstration led by State President Shri @ManojTiwariMP against the malicious and baseless allegations of corruption in Rafale to malign the clean image of PM Modi by Aam Aadmi Party. #RafailKejriwalExposed pic.twitter.com/1Y0XWp6LlT — BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) November 16, 2019

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in February, had demanded that an “independent” CBI raid the PM office, seize files, and make necessary arrests in connection with the controversial case.

Earlier on Friday, the saffron party protested in front of the Congress headquarters and demanded an apology from former party chief Rahul Gandhi over the issue.

In a statement issued, the BJP said it organised the protests against the “malicious and baseless allegations” of corruption levelled in the deal.

Meanwhile, the Congress on Friday demanded that the CBI lodge an FIR into the case. Calling the BJP’s jubilation “premature”, Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan said the “saffron party had celebrated without going into the details” of the SC’s latest verdict.