Rafale deal: BJP hits back, says Congress threat act of misplaced bravado

With the Congress targeting the government over Rafale deal, the BJP Monday dismissed questions raised by the Opposition party as a “collective singing of falsehood” to defend Rahul Gandhi, who, it said, was “prima facie guilty of breach of privilege for misleading” Lok Sabha.

Addressing the media, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, “The stand of the Congress on the Rafale deal is clearly not in the interest of the country.”

He cited replies in Parliament by the previous UPA governments on defence purchases and other issues in which its defence minister, first Pranab Mukherjee and then A K Antony, had declined to share price details and other information on the ground of national security. He said the UPA’s stand was right. He accused Rahul of trying to wreak havoc on India’s security for political considerations.

According to Prasad, the base price of each aircraft negotiated by the government with the French government is 91.75 million Euro — nine per cent less than the 100.85 million Euro the UPA government had decided upon. He reiterated that the NDA government has been forthcoming in declaring the aircraft’s price but details of operationally sensitive matter, including India specific enhancement and logistics support package, would end up disclosing the vital information about the Indian Air Force strength. “As these sensitive matters overlap the price details, the previous government, on many earlier occasions, did not disclose them on the floor of the House in public interest.”

Prasad said Congress leaders like former prime minister Manmohan Singh and Antony may understand the sensitivity involved with the deal but were “forced” to demand that the NDA government share details of the fighter aircraft, to defend Rahul. Taking a swipe at the Congress chief, Prasad said: “Dynastic parties are always a crowd around a family. That is true of the Congress. Since a member of the family has resorted to falsehood, the crowd around the family has no option but to collectively sing the tune of falsehood. This is what has happened today,” he said.

He termed the Congress’s threat act of a breach of privilege motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as an act of “misplaced bravado”.

