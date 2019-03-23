Rafale contract went to Reliance, which doesn’t even know how to make paper planes: Sharad Pawar

Attacking the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Friday said the contract for Rafale deal was given to Reliance, “which doesn’t even know how to make paper planes”.

“Though there were other experienced government companies, the contract went to Reliance, which had no experience of even making a paper plane. This deal, therefore, raises doubts,” he said at a rally in Baramati where Sanjay Shinde, president of Solapur Zilla Parishad, joined the NCP.

Pawar said the Rafale deal was struck by the UPA government for Rs 350 crore. “In 2015, its price was Rs 750 crore. Now, how come it has gone up to Rs 1,660 crore,” he asked.

Stating that the central government was refusing to conduct a probe in the deal, Pawar said, “When allegations were made against Rajiv Gandhi in Bofors deal, the then govt had set up a probe… why is this government afraid of conducting a probe…”.