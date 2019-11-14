Rafale case: SC closes contempt plea against Rahul Gandhi, says ‘he needs to be more careful’

The Supreme Court Thursday closed the contempt proceedings against former Congress president Rahul Gandhi for wrongly attributing to the apex court his “chowkidar chor hai” remark in the Rafale case against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“It is unfortunate that without any verification certain remarks were made by the contemnor (Rahul Gandhi) against the prime minister,” a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph said. The bench added that “Mr. Gandhi needs to be more careful in future.” Follow Rafale verdict LIVE updates

The contempt plea was filed by BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi against Gandhi, who made the remarks on April 10, the day the apex court had dismissed the Centre’s preliminary objections over the admissibility of certain documents for supporting the review petitions against the December 14 last year verdict in the Rafale case.

Referring to the affidavit filed by Gandhi tendering an unconditional apology, the bench said, “Gandhi enjoys an important position in the political spectrum and no court should be dragged to political discourse, whether valid or invalid”.