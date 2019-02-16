Rafale case: Review plea pending, lawyers too responsible for delay, says CJI

Citing a pending review plea in the Rafale case, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi conveyed that lawyers too were responsible for delay in matters coming up for hearing, in the Supreme Court on Friday.

Advertising

“Application is filed for modification of Rafale order and it’s given wide publicity. But it’s lying defective for more than one month. So even that side is not innocent…”, the CJI remarked, when a lawyer complained that his application in a different case was yet to be listed for hearing.

When the bench, which also comprised Justice Sanjiv Khanna, was told that the lawyer’s plea was waiting to be cured of defects that the CJI said that lawyers were also responsible for the delay happening in the court.

The CJI asked the advocate who complained before the bench, “Why do you file defective things?”

Meanwhile, the Registrar (Listing) who was present in court, clarified to the bench that the Rafale application that the CJI referred to was a review petition.

Earlier, another lawyer complained that his petition for early hearing, filed in February last year, has not yet come up for hearing.

Advertising

The CJI then told the Registrar “half of the prayers made in this court are of this kind. Even if we can’t give an early hearing, but atleast give them a date of early hearing”. He asked the official to ensure that such complaints are not heard after fifteen days.