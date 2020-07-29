‘Touch the sky with glory’: Rafale jets get warm welcome from Indian warship

The official handle of the Defence Minsitry also greeted the contingent on Twitter when it entered the Indian airspace. The official handle of the Defence Minsitry also greeted the contingent on Twitter when it entered the Indian airspace.

The first batch of Rafale fighter jets Wednesday received a warm welcome from the Indian Navy warship, INS Kolkata, deployed in Western Arabian Sea, as they made their way towards IAF’s Ambala airbase.

Here is a transcript of the brief exchange.

INS Kolkata: Arrow leader, welcome to the Indian Ocean.

Rafale leader: Many thanks. Most reassuring to have an Indian warship guarding the seas

INS Kolkata: May you touch the sky with glory. Happy landing.

Rafale leader: Wish you fair winds. Happy hunting. Over&out

The official handle of the Defence Minsitry also greeted the contingent on Twitter when the jets entered the Indian airspace. They were escorted by two Sukhoi jets.

The Birds have entered the Indian airspace..Happy Landing in Ambala! @IAF_MCC pic.twitter.com/dh35pMDyYi — रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) July 29, 2020

The five Rafale fighter jets, which flew from Merignac airbase in southern France, have landed at the Ambala Air Force station. India has bought 36 Rafale jets from french aviation company Dassault, in a deal worth 7.87 billion euros.

