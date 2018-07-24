Rafale deal: Congress says may move privilege motion against PM, Defence Minister

Congress leaders Randeep Surjewala, A K Antony and Anand Sharma at Parliament on Monday. (Express photo/Renuka Puri) Congress leaders Randeep Surjewala, A K Antony and Anand Sharma at Parliament on Monday. (Express photo/Renuka Puri)

With Congress president Rahul Gandhi keen to keep the Rafale fighter jet deal issue alive, the party is exploring the option of giving a notice in Lok Sabha to move a breach of privilege motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, claiming they had “misled” Parliament on the issue.

Congress leaders Anand Sharma, Randeep Singh Surjewala and A K Antony said at a press meet in Parliament that a 2008 pact between India and France on protection of classified information and material in the field of defence does not mention that commercial cost of procurement cannot be revealed.

The Congress pointed out that MoS, Defence, Subhash Bhamre had twice told Parliament — in November 2016 and in March this year — in written replies that the “cost of each Rafale aircraft is approximately Rs 670 crore.”

Antony, a former Defence Minister, said Sitharaman is “misleading the country” about the deal and argued that her statement in Lok Sabha that a secrecy clause in the pact was preventing the government from revealing the price details was “totally wrong”.

“I have revealed in Parliament prices of many defence contracts,” he said. “Because under the Constitution, the government cannot deny the right to know the prices of defence equipment we are purchasing from other countries.

It has to be scrutinised by the CAG and after that it has to go to the Public Accounts Committee….they have to reveal the price details of Rafale…the more they are trying to hide, the more suspicion will arise,” Antony said.

He said the offset partner selected has no experience in manufacturing fighter aircraft and asked the government to reveal why such a company was allowed to be selected. Sharma said the Rafale deal was a “mega scam.”

On giving a notice for moving a privilege motion, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said the party was consulting legal experts on whether to give notice against both the Prime Minister and the Defence Minister or only the latter.

