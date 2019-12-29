RAF files complaint against 1,000 AMU students

Police stand guard outside AMU in Aligarh. (PTI) Police stand guard outside AMU in Aligarh. (PTI)

THE RAPID Action Force (RAF) has lodged an FIR against nearly 1,000 unidentified students of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) in connection with the violence that took place on the varsity campus on December 15 against the new citizenship law and police action on students of Jamia Millia University in Delhi.

Police said RAF has alleged that during the violent protest, its personnel suffered injuries and their vehicles were damaged.

Based on the RAF’s complaint, Aligarh police lodged an FIR against unidentified students of AMU on December 24.

SHO, Civil Lines Police Station, Amit Kumar, said that RAF alleged that on December 15 its two companies were deployed at the AMU campus after students attempted to take law and order in their hands and raised anti national slogans. During protest, students threw stones at RAF officials and also damaged their vehicles. Police used mild force to disperse the crowd.

“In its complaint, RAF gave detailed about firearms used by its personnel to bring the situation under control,” said Amit Kumar.

The SIT formed on the direction of UP DGP O P Singh is probing the case.

Former AMUSU president Faizul Hasan, “RAF personnel were the ones who indulged in arson and there are several videos showing them beating up students and indulging in arson. The district police and PAC had shown restraint.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App