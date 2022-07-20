Radicalisation is minuscule in India: MoS Home

July 20, 2022 4:10:11 am
INCLINATION TOWARDS radical ideologies vis-à-vis terror groups is minuscule in India compared to the population of the country due to various factors, the government said in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, adding that some foreign agencies have been trying to radicalise people in India as well.
In written reply to a question, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said radicalsation by terror groups such as Al Qaeda and the ISIS is a “major problem” faced by all countries across the world.
“Radicalisation by global terrorist groups like ISIS, Al Qaida etc. is one of the most challenging problems faced by countries all over the world. In the Indian context, some foreign agencies inimical to India along with the global terrorist groups have been making efforts to radicalise people,” Rai.
Coverage of government’s various welfare schemes without discrimination, special schemes for communities and areas, promotion of composite culture and coexistence among various communities and constitutional safeguards to minorities, are some of the steps the government has been taking to keep people away from radicalisation, he said.
“Institutional efforts are also taken for ensuring fair representation of minorities and other less-represented communities in all spheres of life,” Rai said.
He said that along with these steps, the Ministry of Home Affairs has created a Counter Terrorism and Counter Radicalisation Division to coordinate with various law-enforcement agencies.
