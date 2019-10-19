Radha, country’s first uterine transplant baby, turns one

For Pune surgeon Dr Shailesh Puntambekar, naming the country’s first uterine transplant baby Radha was special. “Just like Radha’s love for Krishna is unconditional, this baby is a result of the lengths her parents went to, to bring her into the world,” he says.

On Friday, Radha — who is also the world’s 12th uterine transplant baby — celebrated her first birthday. While her parents, Meenakshi and Hitesh Valan, organised a party at their home in Bharuch district in Gujarat, in Pune, a huge album with her pictures was released at the Galaxy Care Hospital.

“My wife has adjusted well and so has my daughter. She is just like any normal child… Why not take another chance and complete ‘a hum do hamare do’ wale family,” Hitesh told The Indian Express.

For Meenakshi and Hitesh, who runs a hair salon, it has been a long wait to start a family. Since her marriage in 2009, Meenakshi has had two stillbirth deliveries and four abortions, and ended up with a scarred uterus. Her mother Susheela had agreed to donate her uterus and the transplant was performed on May 19, 2017.

Explained Medical milestone, but ethical dilemma remains It has been two years since India’s first two uterine transplants were performed by a Pune hospital. Since then, eight more transplants were taken up and another 25 are planned. From a medical viewpoint it is a milestone, as any organ transplant is a complex procedure. The ethical dilemma, however, remains. According to estimates, 1 in 5,000 females are born without a uterus. According to experts, there is a popular notion a woman needs to bear a child to feel “complete”, but it should come with the realisation the process can be difficult. Both donor and recipient need to be fully aware of the pros and cons of such transplants, experts say.

“I don’t want to focus on the past. What had to happen, has happened. But we have been given another chance and I am grateful,” says Meenakshi.

The country’s first two uterine transplants, performed back-to-back, on May 18 and 19, were successful in the first-ever laparoscopic-assisted live donor retrieval. The process, however, was not been easy for the families as they had to muster enough courage and patience to face various challenges after the transplant operation.

In the case of Shivamma, who hails from a village in Solapur district, the uterus was absent from birth. She, too, underwent a transplant on May 18, 2017. But the first embryo transfer did not result in a pregnancy. Two later attempts resulted in aborted pregnancy.

“She has taken a break for six months but is still willing for an embryo transfer for the fourth time post Diwali,” Dr Puntambekar said.

Uterine transplants were unheard of in the country till 2017. In the last two years, the Galaxy Care Hospital has got over 1,000 applications, with an international one being planned this December.