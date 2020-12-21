Radadiya and Dhanani attend Leuva Patel meet at Khodaldham

The Leuva Patels dominate the politics in Saurashtra region and the mobilisation of the community around the temple project is the largest in recent history of the community.

Prominent members of Leuva Patel community, including state Food, Civil Supply and Consumer Affairs Minister Jayesh Radadiya and Leader of Opposition Paresh Dhanani, held a meeting on Sunday at Khodaldham temple, a religious place for the community, near Gondal in Rajkot district to chalk out plans for further development of the temple complex and the community.

“This was a chintan bethak (a brainstorming session) to discuss the development of Khodaldham and the community in general. Politicians cutting across party lines, industrialists and leaders of various sectors attended the meeting and nothing political was on the agenda. This was a community meeting,” Radadiya said.

Around 250 people, including Congress MLA Virji Thummar, BJP leader Gordhan Zadaphia, former BJP MLAs Bavku Undhad, Ramesh Rupapara and other political leaders and industrialists from the community were also present at the two-hour-long meet chaired by Shree Khodaldham Trust (SKT) president and industrialist Naresh Patel.

Radadiya said Patel has sought the support of the leaders to ensure the development of the community.

Jitu Vasoya, the SKT secretary, said, “The meeting was organised to discuss the issues facing the Leuva Patels and future plans of Khodaldham temple. It was decided that such meetings would be held once every three months.”

