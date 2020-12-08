Racket making sanitisers, hand wash without licence ‘busted’ in Surat

Samples of raw materials and finished products have been sent to Food and Drug laboratory in Vadodara for testing, the official said.

The Food and Drug Department of Surat claimed to have busted a racket manufacturing hand wash and santisers without licence at a factory in Olpad taluka and seized raw materials and finished products worth Rs 13 lakh.

On Monday, samples of raw materials and finished products were sent to government laboratory in Vadodara, while the local court in Olpad was intimated about the seizure. According to officials, they got a tip-off and raided JP Paints and chemical factory in Swagat industrial estate at Masma village in Olpad taluka, on December 5.

In a press release, the Food and Drug Control Administration commissioner Dr H G Koshia said, “The products were sold by the brand name of First Class Hand wash, First Class Hand Sanitiser, JP first class hand rub and Arusha hand sanitiser. Over 10,000 litres of raw materials and 2,722 litres of final product of hand sanitisers were seized. The firm owner had self-made licence and certificate (WHO-GMP Certificate Schemes).”

Assistant commissioner of Food and Drugs Department, Surat, RN Patel, said, “We have taken action under section 18 of the Drugs and Cosmetic Act. The firm is owned by Yogesh Phoolwani, who has confessed to have been manufacturing the hand wash and sanitisers for five months and supplying it to traders in Maharashtra.”

Samples of raw materials and finished products have been sent to Food and Drug laboratory in Vadodara for testing, the official said. “The firm does not have licence to manufacture hand wash and sanitisers. We are trying to find out their source of raw materials. Once we get the lab report, we will register an offence against the firm owner,” Patel added.

