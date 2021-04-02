Race for mayor’s post starts after notification for selection of Mohali civic bodies’ heads

Sources in Congress said that Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu’s younger brother Amarjeet Singh Jeeti Sidhu is the frontrunner for the post (File)

AFTER ONE AND a half months, the Punjab government on Thursday evening issued notifications for reservation of municipal corporations and municipal councils. The seats of presidents of Kharar and Nayagaon municipal councils were reserved for women, while the mayoral seat of Mohali Municipal Corporation was not reserved for any category.

With the notifications, the elected councilors shall take oath and elect the heads of the civic bodies.

The oath taking ceremonies are likely to be held next week.

Meanwhile, in Mohali which witnessed a high stakes battle between Congress, former mayor Kulwant Singh led ‘Azad Group’, SAD and BJP, the race to be contender has started.



Sources in Congress said that Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu’s younger brother Amarjeet Singh Jeeti Sidhu is the frontrunner for the post and the party could accommodate senior councillors on the posts of senior and deputy mayor.

“The option of a woman councillor for the post of senior and deputy mayor is also open, the leaders of the party and the councillors shall sit and chalk out future plan of action,” a senior councillor of the party said.

Congress won 37 wards out of a total of 50. Two wards were won by the independent candidates while Azad Group won 11 wards. The SAD and BJP failed to open their accounts.